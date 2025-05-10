Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $313.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.11. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

