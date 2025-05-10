Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

