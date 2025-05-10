Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 4,359 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 66,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $242.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

