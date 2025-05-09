Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

