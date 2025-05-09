Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -144.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,504,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 411,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

