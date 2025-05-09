Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $247.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.74 and a 200 day moving average of $242.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.72 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

