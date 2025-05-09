Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

