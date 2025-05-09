Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

