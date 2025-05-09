InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,081,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,017 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 733,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCX stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

