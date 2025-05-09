Ellevest Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

