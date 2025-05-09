STERIS plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $225.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. STERIS has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $248.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of STERIS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
