Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 18th

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$76.19 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.73. The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,472.00. Also, Director Michael Jeremiah Hennigan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$369,910.00. Insiders bought 9,250 shares of company stock worth $678,302 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

