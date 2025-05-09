American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.37 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

