Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Price

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

