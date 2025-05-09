Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.28). 393,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 56,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Altitude Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Feltham bought 30,364 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,591 ($10,056.97). Also, insider Deborah Wilkinson acquired 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,955 ($9,214.36). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,114 shares of company stock worth $2,754,600. 56.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Featured Stories

