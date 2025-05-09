Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded by Sidoti to Hold Rating

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Archrock has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 681,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Archrock by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 570,680 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

