Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Schrödinger updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Schrödinger Trading Up 0.6 %
SDGR stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.84. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schrödinger
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- OXY Stock Rebound Begins Following Solid Earnings Beat
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Investing in CoreWeave: Key Insights on the NVIDIA‑Backed AI IPO
- Stock Average Calculator
- Datadog Earnings Delight: Q1 Strength and an Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.