Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

