Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,285 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 368,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $10,517,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.