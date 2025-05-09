Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,104,000 after buying an additional 3,027,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.52 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.