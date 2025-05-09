Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.