Craneware’s (CRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.10) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($33.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,721.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.99) per share, for a total transaction of £30,270.24 ($40,103.66). Insiders own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

