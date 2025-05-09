Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Titan America Stock Performance

NYSE TTAM opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. Titan America has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Titan America in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Titan America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC began coverage on Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

