Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

Shares of LON:LORD opened at GBX 31.36 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.59. Lords Group Trading has a twelve month low of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lords Group Trading will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.