AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue May 25 Dividend of $0.12 on June 10th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a may 25 dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 133.1% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Jones Trading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

