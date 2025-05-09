Bokf Na Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.