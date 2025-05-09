iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of EZU opened at $56.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.