4,000,000 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

