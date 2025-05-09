Cetera Investment Advisers Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova stock opened at $394.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.62 and a 200-day moving average of $339.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion and a PE ratio of 70.91.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

