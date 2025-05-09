Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Position Trimmed by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,357 shares during the period. Laureate Education accounts for 6.4% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 1.27% of Laureate Education worth $35,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,497,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,703,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

