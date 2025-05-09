Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 318.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.78 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

