Fcpm Iii Services B.V. Has $48.09 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Fcpm Iii Services B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,970,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,781 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group makes up 8.2% of Fcpm Iii Services B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Replimune Group worth $48,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,601 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854,346 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 104,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of REPL stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $600.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

