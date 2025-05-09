Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 458,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15,266.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,916,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,452. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

