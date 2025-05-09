Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 333,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,860,000 after purchasing an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,040,000 after buying an additional 237,772 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after buying an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $56,984,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $189,831.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,677,014.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $742,654. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

