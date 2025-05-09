Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $304.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

