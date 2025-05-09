Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 240,165 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $734,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

