Fiduciary Trust Co Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,213,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,508,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day moving average of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,222,743.34. The trade was a 12.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,707 shares of company stock worth $12,819,342 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

