Expect Equity LLC Acquires New Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. WNS comprises about 2.6% of Expect Equity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Expect Equity LLC owned about 0.11% of WNS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WNS by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $72.11.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

