iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

