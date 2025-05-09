FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.88 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

