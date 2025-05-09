Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of NET Power worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPWR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NET Power by 2,727.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Stock Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $1.97 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut NET Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

