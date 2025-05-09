Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of NET Power worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPWR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NET Power by 2,727.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Stock Performance
NYSE NPWR opened at $1.97 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPWR
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Flutter Entertainment May Be a Resilient Sports Betting Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- OXY Stock Rebound Begins Following Solid Earnings Beat
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Investing in CoreWeave: Key Insights on the NVIDIA‑Backed AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.