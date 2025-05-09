Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Down 40% – What’s Next?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,305,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 118,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

About Macarthur Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.