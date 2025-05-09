Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

