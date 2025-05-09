First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $104.82 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,459 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 1.77% of CSW Industrials worth $104,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $62,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,967.53. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSWI stock opened at $313.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.67 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

