FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 5.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of FTAI Aviation worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after buying an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $174,372,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 236,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,240,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $110.01 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Moreno acquired 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

