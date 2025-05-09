Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $96,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,058,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

