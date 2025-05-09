Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 121,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 103,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
