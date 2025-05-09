Ellevest Inc. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,530 shares of company stock worth $137,602,751 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $487.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $981.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,164.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

