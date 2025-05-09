Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – May 8th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and Gilead Sciences are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs and medical therapies. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the healthcare sector but must weigh factors like clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and patent expirations. Because drug pipelines and approval timelines can be unpredictable, pharmaceutical stocks often experience higher volatility compared with more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $19.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $756.77. 4,256,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $813.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 177,600,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,543,463. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,477. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.27. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $546.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $618.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $521.54 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.81. 1,836,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.04 and a 200-day moving average of $466.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 31,622,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,397,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,397. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

See Also