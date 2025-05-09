Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.
Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance
LPX opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
