Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.